Kim Se Jeong to return to music with remake of Baby I Love You after 4 months

Kim Se Jeong, former member of Gugudan, will release a remake of the hit 2010 song by T. Read ahead to know more.

Kim Se Jeong is ready to add more love to this lovely summer with her flowery vocals! Kim Sejong will release a new song 'Baby I Love U' with the global music platform 'Municon' on the July 23 and make a comeback as a singer after 4 months. 'Baby I Love U' is a remake of a K-pop version of a hip-hop love song released by Japanese singer TEE.

The original song topped various music charts and recorded 35 million YouTube views, as well as 10 million cumulative sales through remakes by world-class artists such as Australian singer Che'Nelle and British band Mamas Gun. It is a global mega hit that has surpassed downloads.

'Baby I Love U', sung by Sejeong Kim, is arranged and produced by Iconic Sounds, which has collaborated with representative K-pop artists such as BoA, Girls' Generation, EXO, and NCT, to deliver the original song's exciting lyrics and addictive melody reinterpreted. Kim Se-jeong is expected to present a full of emotions with her unique clear tone and cool singing ability.

She began her music career with I.O.I, a girl group project but soon after its disbandment, she joined Gugudan, a vocally strong group that, too, disbanded on December 30, 2020. But she always had a strong solo career. She debuted as a solo artist in 2016 with ‘Flower Road’ and since then, has released ‘Tunnel’, ‘Plant’ and ‘Whale’. In March, she released her 2nd mini album titled ‘I’m (I’m)’ with its title track ‘Warning’ feat IIIBOI.

She is also known for her incredible variety show and acting skills. Her last drama was the hit OCN drama ‘Uncanny Counter’ where she played the role of Do Ha Na, a counter with the ability to trace a spirit’s location and read the memories of a person by touch. But she held in more secrets than anyone and exuded a cold demeanour. She has also acted in ‘School 2017’ and ‘I Wanna Hear Your Song’ and is also known for her exemplary variety show skills in the Netflix mystery reality show ‘Busted’.

ALSO READ: The Uncanny Counter’s Kim Sejeong finally shares her official fandom name

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you heard any songs from Kim Se Jong? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :

Share your comment ×