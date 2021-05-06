Kim Se Jeong in talks to star opposite Ahn Hyo Seop in new workplace romance drama titled, Office Blind Date

Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop may star in a new romance drama together! Read on to find out.

K-drama enthusiasts brace yourself! We might be getting a new on-screen pairing and quite a cute one! Yes, we are talking about the beautiful Kim Se Jeong and the handsome Ahn Hyo Seop. Kim Se Jeong and Ahn Hyo Seop have received the offer of a new workplace romance drama, Office Blind Date. Kim Se Jeong's agency Jellyfish Entertainment confirmed that Se Jeong has indeed received the offer and is reviewing it positively.

Office Blind Date is a romantic comedy set against a contemporary workplace environment. An office employee goes on a blind date with her company’s CEO in place of a friend while hiding her real identity. The story was first published by author Hae Hwa as a web novel in 2017 and produced into a webtoon in 2018. In August 2020, KakaoPage announced that they would be adapting the web novel and webtoon into a drama. Kim Se Jeong has been offered the role of Shin Ha Ri, a regular office employee, who is shocked to know that her blind date is her company's CEO.

It was previously reported that Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks for the male lead role Kang Tae Mu. Tale Of Nine-Tailed star Jo Bo Ah is considering the same offer as Kim Se Jeong. Kim Se Jeong recently headlined the OCN series Uncanny Counter and is also in talks to star in the Korean remake of the Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit!

ALSO READ: The Uncanny Counter’s Kim Sejeong finally shares her official fandom name

Do you want to see Kim Se Jeong opposite Ahn Hyo Seop or Jo Bo Ah? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×