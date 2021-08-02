Kim Sejeong & Ahn Hyo Seop CONFIRMED to star in the office rom com 'Office Blind Date'

What a way to start our Monday! On August 2, after much deliberation, Kakao Entertainment revealed that Kim Sejeong is confirmed to star as the bright and optimistic Shin Ha Ri in SBS’ 'Office Blind Date' also called 'A Business Proposal'. Ahn Hyo Seop will be playing the lead opposite, Ahn Hyo Seop in the drama, who signed the drama sometime back as well.

'Office Blind Date' or 'A Business Proposal is an office themed rom-com drama about an office employee who goes on a blind date with her company’s CEO in place of a friend while hiding her identity. The story was first published by author Hae Hwa as a web novel in 2017 and produced into a webtoon in 2018. In August 2020, KakaoPage announced that they would be adapting the web novel and webtoon into a drama. Now, finally, after months of intense casting process, Kakao Entertainment has confirmed their lead actors.

Ahn Hyo Seop has been confirmed to play the perfect third-generation chaebol Kang Tae Mu who goes on a date with Kim Sejeong's Shin Ha Ri. Shin Ha Ri is a bright and optimistic young girl, whose enthusiasm and zest for life is second to none. All she wants to be is a sincere office employee, but life has other plans for her! Shin Ha Ri has to fill in for her chaebol friend and go on a blind date with a guy, only to find that her CEO is her date! While playing the role, Kim Sejeong will go back and forth between the fake 'cool femme fatale' persona Shin Ha Ri created to conceal her identity and Shin Ha Ri’s quirky and energetic real self.

The drama will be directed by Park Sun Ho of 'Wok of Love' and 'Suspicious Partner' and produced by Kross Pictures. It is slated to air in the first half of 2022.

