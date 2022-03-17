Kim Sejeong & Ahn Hyo Seop starrer ‘Business Proposal’ to air special commentary episode; Details inside

Starring Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Gyu, and Seol In Ah, SBS’ ongoing romantic comedy ‘Business Proposal’ is gearing up for a special broadcast! Featuring its four leads, the drama will be airing a special highlight episode. Titled ‘Curious Business Proposal Story Y’, the series’ special commentary episode will be broadcasting on March 19 at 10 pm KST (6.30 pm IST).

Reportedly, the special episode for ‘Business Proposal’ will include scenes from its first episode to its latest episode, (episode 6), offering commentary on the scenes that drew a lot of attention from viewers, such as the two main characters’ hilarious first encounter. The 70-minutes long episode will also offer an opportunity for viewers to catch up with the latest developments in ‘Business Proposal’, in case they missed out on the previous broadcasts.

Through ‘Curious Business Proposal Story Y’, viewers and fans of the series will be able to see the chemistry between Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Gyu, and Seol In Ah up close, offering a new and fresh viewpoint. The actors will reportedly also be sharing memorable scenes and behind-episodes from the filming, along with exciting points that remain to look forward to in the second half of the series.

Airing every Monday and Tuesday on SBS, and also available for streaming on Netflix in select regions, ‘Business Proposal’ is based on a web novel that was adapted into a webtoon. With its latest episode that aired on March 15, ‘Business Proposal’ recorded its current personal best ratings, recording 10.1 percent average nationwide viewership ratings.

