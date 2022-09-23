Kim Sejeong approached to reprise her role in ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2

A representative from the actress’ agency Jellyfish Entertainment talked about her offer and said that she is currently reviewing it favorably, which may as well have confirmed the role for fans who are excited to see the strong side of her making a comeback. Season 1 starred Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Lee Sun Bin and Yeom Hye Ran alongside the former I.O.I and Gugudan member.

Kim Sejeong has reportedly received an offer to reprise her role of Do Ha Na in the upcoming Season 2 of the popular horror drama ‘ The Uncanny Counter ’. In recent reports, Kim Sejeong was said to have been approached for the sequel. Earlier, it was confirmed that ‘The Uncanny Counter’ will return with a new season soon.

‘The Uncanny Counter’ is the story of unique demon hunters called ‘counters’. They work in a noodle restaurant to disguise themselves while also secretly trying to hunt down all the demons that have ascended earth in pursuit of eternal life. Originally an OCN release, it was heavily praised and favored by audiences for its class acting and storytelling, breaking the channel’s records.

Meanwhile, Kim Sejeong has been shining as an actress following her successful portrayals in ‘School 2017’, ‘The Uncanny Counter’ and ‘Business Proposal’ which went viral earlier in the year. Her last drama was ‘Today’s Webtoon’ with Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel. She is set to appear as a presenter for 2022 The Fact Music Awards.

No information has been confirmed regarding the other characters and if any of them will be reprised in season 2.

