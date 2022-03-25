Kim Sejeong CONFIRMS next lead role following ‘Business Proposal’; Nam Yoon Su in talks to join

On March 25, it was confirmed that Kim Sejeong will be taking on her next acting project in SBS’s ‘Today’s Webtoon’ (literal title) that is set to air later this year. The upcoming drama is said to be a remake of the Japanese show ‘Sleepeeer Hit!’ that was released in 2016. The story talks of a judo athlete who takes on the job of working in a webtoon editorial company.

Her character, Oh Ma Eum is a new employee who will struggle to establish herself in the world of webtoons as an editor. She decides to begin a new journey after leaving her judo career behind following a tear in her ankle’s ligament. Her new start is inspired from a food delivery that she makes at the webtoon’s editorial department and gains an interest in the job. Through difficulties, she wishes to build herself a new career with an optimistic outlook. Earlier it was reported that Nam Yoon Su is in talks to star in the show.

Kim Sejeong has set her mind to establishing a known name in the Korean acting industry as she continues to charge ahead with new projects, only getting better each time. The artist who originally came in as a singer, soon set her foot in the world of acting by taking on a lead role in the famed ‘School’ series’ 2017 edition as the lead Ra Eun Ho.

She is currently capturing the hearts of the audiences as her portrayal of the food researcher Shin Ha Ri, also disguised as Jin Young Seo and Shin Geum Hi at times, in the SBS drama ‘Business Proposal’. Her chemistry with Ahn Hyo Seop is the talk of the town with each episode. Kim Sejeong recently tested positive for COVID-19 and hence postponed her fan meeting.

