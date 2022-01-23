Kim Sejeong expresses her love and gratitude towards ‘The Uncanny Counter’ co-star Yoon Joon Sang

Singer and actress Kim Sejeong posted on her Instagram on January 22nd, "I miss my beloved Joon Sang sunbaenim every day." He added, "I miss all the counters so much." In the photo released together this time, there is a picture of Kim Sejeong responding with aegyo (kid-like expressions) to the coffee truck that Yoo Joon Sang sent to the filming site of the new SBS drama 'A Business Proposal'. Above all, Kim Sejeong caught the attention of viewers by showing off her innocent and lovely visuals.

‘A Business Proposal’ depicts the life of Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong), a single woman and working for a company. She has a male friend, who she had a crush on for a long time, but she learns he has a girlfriend. Shin Ha Ri feels sad and decides to meet her friend Jin Young Seo (Seol In Ah), who is a daughter of a chaebol family.

Jin Young Seo then asks Shin Ha Ri to take her place on a blind date and even offers some money for her time. Shin Ha Ri accepts her friend's offer. She goes out on a blind date as Jin Young Seo, while having the intention to get rejected by her date. When she sees her blind date, Shin Ha Ri is dumbfounded. Her blind date is Kang Tae Mu (Ahn Hyo Seop). He is the CEO of the company where she works.

Kang Tae Mu is the CEO of a company that his grandfather founded. One day, his grandfather informed him of an upcoming blind date that he set up for him. Kang Tae Mu is a workaholic and he is annoyed that his grandfather sets up blind dates for him. He decides to marry the next woman whom he meets on a blind date, so he won't be disturbed from his work anymore.

The first episode of 'A Business Proposal' will be out on February 7, 2022.

