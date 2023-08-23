Kim Sejeong, Girls’ Generation Hyoyeon, ITZY members to join Universe Ticket as mentors; details inside

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, ITZY’s Yeji and Chaeryeong, Kim Sejeong (former Gugudan and IOI member), Younha, singer-songwriter ADORA, and La Chica’s Rian were announced as mentors for Universe Ticket by the production unit of the show. These seven mentors will be called icons of ‘Universe Ticket’ or Unicons. Universe Ticket aims to debut an 8-member global K-pop girl group through the show. The mentors, given their diverse backgrounds as artists are expected to share their expertise with the participants.

What is a Universe Ticket?

Universe Ticket, produced by SBS, stands as a survival show with a distinctive connection to the previously aired LOUD survival show. Featuring 82 female contestants, Universe Ticket centers around their participation in competitive endeavors and the completion of diverse missions. The ultimate goal is for these contestants to secure victory and secure their spot in a global K-pop girl group. The group, which will comprise 8 members, will emerge as the triumphant outcome of the show.

Guided by F&F Entertainment, the K-pop idol group born from Universe Ticket will embark on a debut journey that spans two and a half years. This period will encompass promotion as K-pop idols across both South Korea and international platforms, including the dynamic realm of the Metaverse.

Who are the contestants of Universe Ticket?

Universe Ticket will feature 82 contestants as participants in the show. Out of these 82 participants, only 8 will have the opportunity to debut as part of an idol group resulting from the show. These 82 participants come from various nationalities, including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Italy, France, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Mongolia. Some of them are aspiring trainees who have not yet made their debut, while others are former members of different groups.

Contestants for the show were selected through an open call to the general public and extended invitations to individuals born before 2011, who aspire to debut as idols. Universe Ticket is anticipated to air in the second half of 2023, likely in November.

