Kim Sejeong, Han So Hee, Bae Suzy and more, pick your favorite K-drama female character in action

From Kim Sejeong in The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch as Do Ha Na to Bae Suzy as Go Hae Ri in Vagabond and many more female characters who slayed the action scenes in K-dramas. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can choose your fighter.

K-drama female character in action

Kim Sejeong played the role of Do Ha Na, a fierce baddie in The Uncanny Counter in 2020, and is back in action in part 2 to show her skills. Han So Hee in My Name played the character of Yoon Ji Woo who picked up boxing to understand the death of her father and find her real name. Bae Suzy in Vagabond as a NIS agent won the hearts of many fans while Han Hyo Joo's Yoon Sae Bom became every girl's girl crush in Happiness as a special police agent. Park Bo Young as Do Bong Soon in Strong Girl Bong Soon is an iconic character that everyone remembers as a fragile-looking powerful girl. Lee Da Hee as Cha Hyeon aka Scarlett is an underrated character who stands tall and has not only shown impressive action but is also a fashion icon.

