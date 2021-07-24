Kim Sejeong makes comeback to music industry with sweet confession song

On July 23, at 6 pm KST, Kim Sejeong released her latest track ‘Baby I Love U’ with global music platform Municon.

‘Baby I Love U’ is a K-Pop version of the hip-hop love song released by Japanese singer-songwriter TEE. The original song topped various music charts and has become a global mega-hit that has surpassed downloads. The arranging and producing, and reinterpreting the excitement and addictiveness of the original song in the remake were taken care of by Iconic Sounds.

The former Gugudan member expressed the message of confession in ‘Baby I Love U’ with her unique clear voice tone and cool singing ability. The song brings back the emotion of healing from Kim Sejeong's representative hit ‘Flower Way’ released in November 2016.

Through Kim Sejeong's latest music video, you can see her singing in a classroom-themed location set with various cute and unique items. The pink desk chair adds a pop of colour to the dominant shades of yellow on the set. Kim Sejeong's sunshine-like bright smile adds to the happiness and sweetness of the lyrics. You can watch the video below.

As the runner-up contestant on Mnet's survival show Produce 101, Kim Sejeong debuted as a member of the girl group I.O.I. She's also a former member of Gugudan and its subgroup Gugudan SeMiNa. Following the group's disbandment, she debuted as a solo artist with ‘Flower Way’. In March, she released her 2nd mini-album titled ‘I'm’ with its title track ‘Warning’ featuring IIIBOI. She is currently an active soloist and actress under Jellyfish Entertainment.

