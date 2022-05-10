Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su & Choi Daniel starrer ‘Today’s Webtoon’ to premiere on THIS date

SBS's new drama 'Today's Webtoon' starring Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel will meet viewers as a Friday-Saturday drama on July 29th. It is a remake of the much-loved Japanese series ‘Sleepeeer Hit’ which is about a former athlete who began working in a webtoon company.

Kim Sejeong takes on the role of On Ma Eum who used to be a judo athlete. Her life revolved around the sport, but an injury ended her career in judo. She then got her first job in a webtoon editorial department. She has a hard time adjusting to her job as a webtoon editor and the people at her work. Through all the difficulties she faces, On Ma Eum grows as a person and a webtoon editor.

Choi Daniel took on the role of Seok Ji Hyung, the deputy editor of the neon webtoon editorial department, announcing the welcome news of his return to the small screen after 4 years. Seok Ji hyung is a person who makes jokes or bets with a poker face that doesn't know what he's thinking, to lighten the mood of the editorial department. He is also the kind of a person who helps his juniors in every way possible, becoming a guide to On Ma Eum

Nam Yoon Su takes on the role of Goo Joon Young who joined a promising IT company with a high score, is assigned to a new webtoon service department and faces a life that cannot be adjusted for the first time. But, he soon adjusts and actually enjoys being in the team. 'Today's Webtoon' is going to show the real office life in an era when webtoons have become an indispensable source of content, the fierce daily life of those who make webtoons whose reality is unknown, along with the struggles of new employees.

