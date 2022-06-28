Kim Sejeong starrer ‘The Uncanny Counter’ to be renewed for season 2; Bad and Crazy’s Kim Hieora joins cast

The psychics who 'fight' with the demons return to the small screen. The drama ‘The Uncanny Counter', which broke OCN's highest viewership rating (11%) in January last year, is speeding up its broadcast preparations by casting major roles for season 2.

According to a South Korea media outlet on June 27, it is known that the main characters of the previous work such as Jo Byung Gyu, who plays the role of 'So Mun', a high school student with supernatural powers, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Sejeong, and Yeom Hye Ran will also participate in the new season. Following Season 1, they plan to perform various activities as a 'counter' that fights against evil spirits.

When the drama aired, it was evaluated as a different 'Korean hero drama' and was highly popular. As a result, the production team, including producer Yoo Seon Dong, decided to expand the drama to a season system early on. The production team is focusing on casting a demon who will lead the central axis of the story.

Among the demons, even the new Kim Hieora was included. She has been working as a musical actor since 2009, and made her debut in the small screen through JTBC's 'Beyond Evil' last year. Previously, in January 2022, she received the attention of viewers when performing an action performance in tvN's 'Bad and Crazy'.

However, the filming date has been postponed to autumn. This is because Jo Byung Gyu and Kim Sejeong are filming their next dramas one after another as they emerge as rising stars through Season 1.

ALSO READ: ‘Our Blues’ star Han Ji Min to appear on ‘You Quiz on the Block’? Find out

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Will you be tuning for the drama? Let us know in the comments below.