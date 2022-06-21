Kim Sejeong is sunshine personified in first stills for SBS’ upcoming drama ‘Today’s Webtoon’

On June 21, SBS shared the first stills of Kim Sejeong from the upcoming drama ‘Today’s Webtoon’. A remake of the 2016 Japanese drama ‘Sleepeeer Hit!’, the upcoming drama stars Kim Sejeong as On Ma Eum, Choi Daniel as Seok Ji Hyung, and Nam Yoon Su as Goo Joon Young.

Kim Sejeong’s character, On Ma Eum, is that of a former Judo athlete who has to let go of her Olympic dreams after being injured. She then turns towards the world of webtoons, which had been her comfort in her athlete days. On Ma Eum joins Neon Webtoon as a new employee in the editorial department, and transforms into the optimistic rookie who struggles in her journey to becoming a true webtoon editor.

In the newly released stills, Kim Sejeong’s inherent sunny personality shines through, as she embodies On Ma Eum’s happiness, excitement, and positivity. The actress can be seen in different coloured suits with soft brown hair cut into a bob framing her face, with adorable bangs.

Check out the stills, below:

The producers of ‘Today’s Webtoon’ were all praises for Kim Sejeong, as they shared, "Kim Sejeong proves that the casting [for On Ma Eum] is 100% perfect as the filming progress. Thanks to her, the filming site is full of happy energy.” They added, “In an era when webtoons have become indispensable content in our daily lives, [the drama] will show the daily lives and hardships of webtoon writers that we have not known before, and the fierce daily lives of webtoon editors, who are akin to 'shadow artists', who silently support them from behind."

‘Today’s Webtoon’ is slated to air its first episode on July 29 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).