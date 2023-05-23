Kim Seon Ho addresses his private life controversy at The Childe’s press conference; Apologies to everyone

The press conference for the highly anticipated film ‘The Childe’ took place on the morning of May 22 at Lotte Cinema near Konkuk University in Jayang-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. Esteemed figures such as director Park Hoon Jung, actors Kim Seon Ho, Kang Tae Joo, Kim Kang Woo, and Go Ara were present, sharing intriguing anecdotes and insights. During the event, Kim Seon Ho expressed his apologies in his opening statement, acknowledging the worries that arose from personal circumstances, saying, "I am sorry for causing concerns due to my personal life."

Controversy regarding Kim Seon Ho's personal life

In October 2021, Kim Seon Ho faced a temporary hiatus from his professional engagements following a controversy related to his personal life where he was dragged into a false abortion claimed by his ex-girlfriend. This happened immediately after the conclusion of his tvN drama ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha.’ Consequently, he withdrew from ongoing appearances in KBS2's ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ and stepped down from his roles in the films ‘Dog Days’ and ‘2 O'Clock Date.’ However, he later returned to the spotlight through the play ‘Touching the Void,’ and now ‘The Childe’ marks his much-anticipated comeback to the screen.

Expressing his gratitude, Kim Seon Ho acknowledged the support he received from many people during that challenging period. He emphasized the significance of the event, being the first gathering for the film ‘The Childe,’ a project that required immense effort from director Park Hoon Jung, the cast, and the crew. Kim Seon Ho expressed his dedication to the filming process and appealed for the audience's support moving forward.

Kim Seon Ho's apology: Acknowledging the concerns

In light of the private life controversy, Kim Seon Ho apologised at the press conferance to address the concerns and offer an apology. He expressed deep regret for any distress caused by the controversy and sincerely apologized to his fans and the public. Kim Seon Ho emphasized that he never intended to cause any harm or discomfort and acknowledged the importance of being more careful and responsible as a public figure.

The private life controversy involving ‘The Childe’ actor Kim Seon Ho has sparked discussions and raised questions about the challenges faced by public figures. Kim Seon Ho's sincere apology demonstrates his commitment to learning from the situation and moving forward. As fans, it is essential to respect the boundaries between an artist's public and private life, allowing them the space to grow and thrive in their careers.

