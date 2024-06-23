Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung begin filming for upcoming rom-com Can This Love Be Translated; team hosts ritual for good luck

Kim Seon Ho, the popular South Korean actor will be starring with the charming Go Yoon Jung in the upcoming rom-com Can This Love Be Translated.

Fans have been over-excited since the first day of the drama’s confirmation and now finally the wait is over as Can This Love Be Translated has officially begun shooting.

Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung have commenced shooting Can This Love Be Translated

On June 23, 2024, it was revealed that Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung have finally begun shooting for their highly anticipated rom-com K-drama Can This Love Be Translated.

Kim Seon Ho will be making his long-awaited return to the small screen after his hit rom-com Hometown Cha Cha Cha with Can This Love Be Translated.

Meanwhile, to begin the shooting for Can This Love Be Translated on a promising note, the team also hosted a ritual for good luck.

See the picture of the Can This Love Be Translated team’s ritual for good luck here:

In other news, Can This Love Be Translated is expected to finish filming by February 2025. Consequently, the rom-com drama is estimated to be broadcast around mid-2025.

It should also be noted Can This Love Be Translated is hailed by the highly respected and popular writers the Hong Sisters, who are known for having created iconic K-dramas like My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Alchemy of Souls, Hotel Del Luna, and more. Furthermore, Can This Love Be Translated will be directed by Bloody Heart director Yoo Young Eun.

Know more about Can This Love Be Translated

Can This Love Be Translated follows the story of a multilingual translator Joo Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho)who ends up becoming the personal translator for a top actress Cha Mo Hee (Go Yoon Jung). They share greatly different ideas about love and end up having a lot of misunderstandings so they don’t start off at a good point. But with time they will start to understand each other and draw closer.

