Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung head to Japan for Can This Love Be Translated filming; get spotted on island: PICS

Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung starrer upcoming romantic comedy-drama Can This Love Be Translated is one of the most awaited K-dramas.

In an excellent turn of events, Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung headed to Japan last night for Can This Love Be Translated filming. They were spotted on the island.

Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung begin filming Can This Love Be Translated

On June 25, 2024, it was confirmed that Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung had headed to Japan to film Can This Love Be Translated. Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung were spotted landing in Japan safely and the videos were shared by fans confirming the same.

Watch Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung in Japan for Can This Love Be Translated filming:

Moreover, Kim Seon Ho was spotted at Enoshima Island in Japan where he was seen with staff giving support to the news that the shooting for Can This Love Be Translated has finally begun.

See Kim Seon Ho spotted in Japan here:

In other news, it was revealed that the team of Can This Love Be Translated also hosted a ritual for good luck ahead of its shooting schedules. The romantic comedy is expected to finish shooting by February 2025 and will be broadcast in the middle of 2025.

Can This Love Be Translated is on the watch of every K-drama fan as the drama is written by the iconic duo the Hong Sisters who are well known for creating some of the best rom-coms like A Korean Odyssey, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Hotel Del Luna among others.

Know more about Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho is one of the most popular South Korean actors who has been enchanting audiences with his acting across the threshold of K-dramas and movies. He is best known for the K-dramas Welcome to Waikiki 2, Start-Up, You Drive Me Crazy, and Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Meanwhile, his acting in the action thriller movie The Childe earned critical acclaim. He is also set to lead the thriller drama In The Net alongside Park Gyu Young.

