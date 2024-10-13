Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung wrap Can This Love Be Translated filming in Canada and return to South Korea

Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung finished shooting for their upcoming drama Can This Love We Translated in Canada and returned to South Korea. Earlier, they were also spotted in Japan filming for the drama. Kim Seon Ho is known for dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Start Up. Go Yoon Jung has impressed with shows like Alchemy of Souls and Moving.

On October 12, Kim Seok Ho and Ho Yoon Jung returned to South Korea after wrapping up their filming schedule in Canada for their much-awaited romance comedy Can This Love Be Translated. The actors were spotted at the International airport as they returned. Kim Seon Ho wore a navy blue jacket over a grey sweatshirt. Go Yoon Jung sported a white jumper along with a black beanie.

Can This Love Be Translated will be streaming on Netflix and is scheduled to premiere soon. Kim Seon Ho, Go Yoon Jung, Sota Fukushi, Lee Edam, and Choi Woo Sung take on the main roles in the drama.

Hong Sisters, who are known for writing hit dramas like Hotel Del Luna, Alchemy of Souls, Master's Sun, and many more, have penned down the project. Additionally, it has been directed by Yoo Young Eun who also worked on Bloody Heart.

Can This Love Be Translated tells the story of two people with very different love languages, which leads to misunderstandings and frustrations. Kim Seon Ho takes on the role of a polyglot interpreter and Go Yoon Jung appears as a successful actress. Their professional chemistry takes an unpredictable turn.

Anticipation for the romance comedy runs high as the star cast and the crew come together for this project.

