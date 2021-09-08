Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah indulge in fun and frolic in a behind the scenes video for 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

If comfort was a K-drama it would most certainly be 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'! The cute and charming K-drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah has been winning hearts ever since it premiered a week ago. 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is the remake of the film 'Mr Hong' and follows the story of Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town and how an unlikely romance blossoms between them.

In the "behind the scenes" video for episodes 3 and 4, we get a glimpse of the making of the drama and the lovable chemistry Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min share on-screen as well as off-screen! The two stars impressed everyone as they improvised a lot of scenes on the spot. There are sweet instances that will warm your heart like Kim Seon Ho wrapping a tissue to prevent Shin Min Ah's ice cream cone from melting.

Kim Seon Ho can be seen sincerely practising for his live guitar performance and trying to master it as well. The actors cannot hold back their laughter as they film the wine drinking scene. At one point, Shin Min Ah laughs loudly causing some wine to come out of her nose as the rest of the crew joins in the laughter.

You can check out the video below:

