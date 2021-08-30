Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah starrer 'Hometown ChaChaCha' maintains number 1 ratings for its second episode

On August 29, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' aired its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, viewership ratings for 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' remained relatively stable for the broadcast, which scored an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent (marking a slight dip from the premiere‘s average of 6.8 percent).

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' also took first place in its time slot across all cable channels for the second consecutive episode. This charming and feel-good rom-com drama follows the story of two individuals who are polar opposite to each other and how they fall in love and find companionship in this quiet and quaint seaside village of Gongjin.

The second episode of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' didn't just highlight the growing friendship between Hong Doo Shik (Kim Seon Ho) and Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) but also shared a glimpse of how cheerful and peaceful small towns are in Korea. Yoon Hye Jin moves to Gongjin in hopes of opening her own dental clinic. On a whim, she settles in her new home with her best friend, Pyo Mi Seon (Gong Min Jeung) who decides to work for her as a dental assistant after getting her heart broken in Seoul. However, things aren't easy for Yoon Hye Jin as she rubs people off the wrong way and once again, Doo Shik comes to her rescue.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm KST(5:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Hometown ChaChaCha’ premieres with a No.1 rating

Have you been watching the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.