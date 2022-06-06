Kim Seon Ho is back as Hiker Joe in the rehearsal photos for upcoming play ‘Touching The Void’

On June 6, Theatrical Enthusiasm revealed the actors ahead of the first performance of 'Touching the Void', saying, "The opening is the first step towards the summit" on the official Instagram profile. In the photo, Kim Seon Ho, wearing a mountaineering suit and wearing a mask, is sitting while reading the script.

'Touching the Void' is based on the true story of the survival of British mountain climbers Joe Simpson and Simon Yates, who climbed the western ice of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes in an alpine style in 1985. In 'Touching the Void', Kim Seon Ho takes on the role of 'Joe', a mountaineer who was isolated on a snowy mountain due to a disaster. After being embroiled in a privacy controversy in October of last year, Kim Seon Ho got off the KBS 2TV entertainment program '2 Days 1 Night' and the movie he was scheduled to appear in, and stopped all activities.

Kim Seon Ho also confessed his feelings seven months after his private life controversy. He said, "I'm sorry to have made you have a difficult time due to my shortcomings. Thank you for congratulating me on my birthday this year too. I will cherish the feelings you give me and become an actor who can repay the support." Kim Seon Ho left for Thailand in March and returned to Korea in April after participating in the filming of the movie 'Sad Tropics'.

Kim Seon Ho began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with ‘Good Manager’. He rose to prominence with the television series ‘Start-Up’ (2020) and gained more recognition for his main role in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ (2021), which aired on tvN and Netflix. In 2021, he was selected as Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year.

