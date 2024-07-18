Kim Seon Ho becomes an enigmatic presence safeguarding The Tyrant program in new stills; see PICS

Kim Seon Ho, the charismatic actor who was last seen taking everybody’s breaths away in the noir film The Childe is returning with another action driver role in the upcoming thriller K-drama The Tyrant.

In the newly released stills, Kim Seon Ho has transformed into an elite agent fighting to protect the risky The Tyrant program.

Kim Seon Ho is an elite enigmatic agent protecting The Tyrant program in new stills

On July 18, 2024, The Tyrant, the upcoming 4 part thriller K-drama unveiled intriguing stills starring Kim Seon Ho.

Kim Seon Ho will portray the role of the mastermind Director Choi behind the military grade and secret The Tyrant program. He is the enigmatic presence who is safeguarding the program while displaying the aura of an elite agent.

Kim Seon Ho in the first still is surrounded by a team of armed men while he stands in the middle dressed in an overpowering black outfit with a grave expression. The still hints at the seriousness of the event and the possibility of The Tyrant falling into the wrong hands.

Kim Seon Ho’s Director Choi is an eerie figure who does not lose his cool in the face of any disaster, he has put everything online to protect The Tyrant program from dangerous outer forces.

Advertisement

In the second still, he sits on a table most probably questioning a threat to The Tyrant program. He has a worried yet scary expression insinuating his powerful presence. Kim Seon Ho shines in the role of Director Choi capturing the subtle shifts in his serious demeanor.

See the new The Tyrant stills featuring Kim Seon Ho here:

Know more about The Tyrant

The Tyrant stars Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, Kim Kang Woo, and Jo Yoon Soo. The Tyrant is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 14, 2024.

The Tyrant is a four-part thrilling story that begins when the final sample of a program titled The Tyrant suddenly goes missing. What follows is a breathless chase between different individuals who all want to secure the sample themselves for different reasons. Cha Seung Won will be seen as Im Sang who has been given the task to eliminate everyone related to the program.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung spotted in Japan while shooting for Can This Love Be Translated; Watch