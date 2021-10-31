Kim Seon Ho charged no penalty after ex girlfriend controversy? Fans demand the actor’s return to ‘2 Days & 1

Earlier this month, Kim Seon Ho lost multiple brand deals as well as had his advertisements taken down after the scandal involving his girlfriend broke down on the internet. People were quick to point to the actor once the name of an ‘Actor K’ came up in consideration. Soon his apology was released where he apologised for the hurt caused to his fans, supporters, well-wishers, staff, and others around him.

According to multiple Korean media reports, following the controversy involving his ex-girlfriend, the actor “did not act correctly” and the brands received radio silence from his end. This caused them to lose trust in him and hence the ads were taken down. Media outlet Dispatch then released their detailed timeline of his relationship which also further hinted at the actor’s innocence to a great extent. The same seemed to have convinced the people of his stand in the said events. The companies also apparently did not charge him with a penalty as most of the advertisement clauses do not include personal matters.

The tides turned in his favor and soon the brands started reposting and unblocking the content featuring Kim Seon Ho. Fans noticed this behavior and were happy to see his return to the entertainment world, albeit very slowly. Now, looking at the advancement, they want him to make a full comeback and return to his original projects.

One of his ongoing projects included ‘2 Days & 1 Night’, the KBS variety show, which he was announced to be dropped from. The fans are demanding that the actor go back to his rightful place now that they believe the truth is out in the world.

