Kim Seon Ho to continue with his movie debut in ‘Sad Tropics’

Kim Seon Ho seems to be in the process of regaining his projects. As reported on November 1, the actor will continue to be a part of the movie ‘Sad Tropics’ as the male lead. This is the first project that he has been reclaimed into after the scandal broke out a few weeks ago. The team of ‘Sad Tropics’ has decided to start filming this year.

The production team seemingly got into a long set of discussions to decide on the fate of Kim Seon Ho in the movie and has decided to stay with him. Their official stand came in as, “After much consideration, we have decided to proceed with filming starting this year with Kim Seon Ho.”

‘Sad Tropics’ will be Kim Seon Ho’s movie debut after he got into acting doing stage plays then moving to dramas. Go Ara was earlier reported to be in talks for joining the movie as the female lead and is said to be reviewing the offer.

Following the actor’s controversy involving his ex-girlfriend, who has now been recognised as a former weathercast reporter and currently YouTube influencer Choi Young Ah, there was a lot of talk about his upcoming projects. Kim Seon Ho was dropped from his other 2 films, ‘Dog Days’ and '2 O'Clock Date' where the hunt for the replacement is already on.

The team of ‘Sad Tropics’ had chosen to hold on and conduct meetings before announcing their decision. They are now waiting for the status of Kim Seon Ho’s health and have reportedly planned to begin filming this December

