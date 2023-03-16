Kim Seon Ho decides to opt out of making drama comeback with historical story Hash’s Shinru

Kim Seon Ho’s K-drama comeback following the massive success of his show ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ alongside Shin Min Ah has been highly anticipated. After taking a break following the controversy involving his ex-girlfriend, the actor has returned to his roots of musical acting and has recently hung out with his fans through various fan meetings that have only reinstated his crowd favourite status. While the Seonhohadas (his fans) await the actor’s return to the K-dramaland, here’s the recent update from his agency.

Kim Seon Ho in Hash’s Shinru

On March 16 it was revealed by Kim Seon Ho’s agency that it has been decided that he will not be a part of ‘Hash’s Shinru’. SALT Entertainment shared a statement saying, that the actor discussed his appearance with the production company however, eventually it was decided that he will not be a part of the project. It has not been revealed why the actor came to the conclusion of not joining the drama however many think it may be because he has acted in another sageuk before or that his schedules could be clashing with those of the show.

About Hash’s Shinru

The historical drama, which is temporarily being called Hash’s Shinru, will reportedly be based on a web novel of the same name. The writer of the original, author Yoon Yi Soo, is said to be helming the script writing for the drama as well. Yoon Yi Soo has previously penned the web novel that gave way to the popular sageuk ‘Love in the Moonlight’ starring Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung.

Kim Seon Ho was approached for the role of Crown Prince Lee Hyang who is a genius scientist. He has an affiliation for stars, however his story is interrupted by a girl who can see the future. Named Hae Roo, the mysterious girl and the royal fall in love. Kim Seon Ho has previously acted in a period drama named ‘100 Days My Prince’ as a trusted official named Jung Jae Yoon who is unable to recognise people’s faces. The actress for Hae Roo has not been cast so far.

