Kim Seon Ho describes watching his film debut with The Childe: All I can see are the shortcomings

Actor Kim Seon Ho is finally back with his long-awaited first film The Childe. He last appeared in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, after gaining immense love and attention for his acting in Start-Up. He then received offers for two films 2 O’ Clock Date and Dog Days. But soon after the finale airing of Hometown Cha Cha Cha, the actor got embroiled in a personal life controversy as he was accused of false abortion by his ex-girlfriend. He even lost multiple brand deals and had to step down from the cast of 2 Nights 1 Day due to this incident but was continued for his debut film role in The Childe.

Kim Seon Ho’s thoughts on returning to the industry

In an interview with Sports Chosun for his upcoming film The Childe, Kim Seon Ho expressed his emotions about doing his first film with Director Park Hoon Jung. During the press conference of The Childe, he apologized for causing distress to his fans and he also mentioned that it was never his intention to hurt his fans and supporters. He showed his excitement for this film as many people are looking forward to its release.

While sharing his opinions on films, he described his filming process as “Movies are different. It feels different. It still fascinates me. I also experienced the press release event for the first time and I couldn't watch my own acting. All I can see are the shortcomings”. Kim Seon Ho believes that the film release was delayed because of him but he’s thankful to Director Park Hoon Jung and Studio and New company CEO Jang Kyung Ik for believing and not giving up on him till the end. Despite the complicated emotions he had in the beginning, Kim Seon Ho decided to give his best and perform well in this film.

About The Childe

The Childe is a film about an amateur Marco played by Kang Tae Joo, who comes from the Philippines to Korea in search of his wealthy father as he is in need of money to save his mother. But as soon as he reaches Korea he is relentlessly chased by a man called Nobleman played by Kim Seon Ho.