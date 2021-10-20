Kim Seon Ho dropped from ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ and other projects following ex girlfriend controversy

On October 20, following his official apology regarding the accusations made by his ex-girlfriend, Kim Seon Ho’s upcoming project teams have announced their stand. The actor will no longer be a part of the KBS2 variety show ‘2 Days & 1 Night’. Production teams of movies ‘Dog Days’ and '2 O'Clock Date' will also be looking for a replacement.

 

Just recently, an online community post caught the attention of fans when a woman claimed an ‘Actor K’ gaslighted her by asking her to abort their child under the pretext of marrying her soon. After initial speculations that the actor in question was Kim Seon Ho who was last seen in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ opposite Shin Min Ah, his agency released a statement asking fans to give them time to verify the details. 

 

Soon, brands endorsed by the actor started to remove the ads starring him, many even deleting posts from their social media accounts and making videos private. Following Kim Seon Ho’s personal apology, ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ announced that they will continue without the actor and try to edit him out as much as possible for the shooting that is already done.

 

Movie '2 O'Clock Date' in which he was supposed to star opposite Yoona, announced that they will no longer have Kim Seon Ho as the male lead. The decision is said to have been made taking into consideration the theme of the movie which is ‘romantic comedy’.

 

Dog Days’ production team stated that the final contract has not been signed for Kim Seon Ho’s appearance and they will be looking for a replacement to start filming in December.

 

Sad Tropics’ is another film that had originally cast Kim Seon Ho for the lead role and is said to be in talks to have Go Ara take on the female lead. However, this is one project that has decided to first have a meeting before deciding anything.

 

Credits: News1Star NewsNewsenTen Asia


