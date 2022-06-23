Kim Seon Ho embodies Mountaineer Joe in new poster for upcoming play ‘Touching the Void’

On June 22, actor Kim Seon Ho’s agency SALT Entertainment released a poster, showing the star portraying the role of Joe Simpson, in the upcoming Korean version of the play ‘Touching the Void’. Based on the real-life story of two British mountaineers, Joe Simpson and Simon Yates, this play marks Kim Seon Ho’s return to acting after about eight months.

The play will begin its run next month, on July 8, and will go on till September 18, at Seoul’s Art One Theater. Meanwhile, the poster reads “No one has ever seen this view before. Right now, we are the only ones to have seen it.” This caption alludes to the fact that Joe Simpson and Simon Yates made history by becoming the first mountaineers to climb Siula Grande’s West Face in 1985.

Check out the poster, below:

The two mountaineers’ story, which will be presented through the upcoming Korean play starring Kim Seon Ho, has previously seen documentation through Joe Simpson’s book, ‘Touching the Void’, as well as its film adaptation of the same name.

Previously, photos of the actors attending a rehearsal ahead of their first performance of ‘Touching the Void’ had been released, with the caption, “The opening is the first step towards the summit.” Kim Seon Ho, along with his fellow cast members, could be seen in mountaineering garb, as they took part in the rehearsal.

Meanwhile, ‘Touching the Void’ also stars actors Shin Sung Min, Lee Hwi Jong, Oh Jung Taek and Jung Hwan. After Kim Seon Ho made his return to social media earlier this year on May 8, by thanking his fans for their wishes on his 36th birthday, the upcoming play will mark his return to plays following ‘Ice’ last year.