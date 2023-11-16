Kim Seon Ho, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Jung Se, and more triumph at 59th Grand Bell Awards; Full winner list inside
At the 59th Grand Bell Awards, the Korean drama industry celebrated its luminaries as Kim Seon Ho, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Jung Se, and a cadre of talented individuals claimed prestigious honors. Read more!
Kim Seon Ho, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Jung Se, and a group of other talented individuals were honored as luminaries of the Korean film industry during the 59th Grand Bell Awards. This dazzling occasion, dedicated to acknowledging remarkable achievements in cinema, spotlighted their exceptional contributions and stellar performances that have significantly enriched the Korean film scene.
59th Grand Bell Awards announces its winners
On the 15th of November, the 59th Grand Bell Awards unfolded at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, marking a significant moment in the Korean film industry. This distinguished event, renowned as the Daejong Film Awards, is meticulously organized by The Motion Pictures Association of Korea. The Gyeonggi Arts Center served as a fitting backdrop for the celebration, where luminaries of the film world gathered to acknowledge and honor outstanding achievements in Korean cinema. The Grand Bell Awards, with its long-standing tradition, continues to play a pivotal role in recognizing and promoting excellence within the dynamic realm of Korean filmmaking.
Here are the winners of the 59th Grand Bell Awards
Concrete Utopia secured the highest number of awards during the award ceremony, claiming victories in categories such as Best Film, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Art Direction, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects.
Take a look at the comprehensive list of winners provided below!
Best Film: Concrete Utopia
Best Director: Ryoo Seung Wan for Smugglers
Best Actress: Kim Seo Hyung for Greenhouse
Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia
Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young for Concrete Utopia
Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung Se for Cobweb
Best New Actress: Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee
Best New Actor: Kim Seon Ho for The Childe
Best New Director: Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl
Daejong’s Expected Actor Award: Jung Sung Hwa for Hero
Daejong’s Expected Director Award: Park Jae Bum for Mother Land
Daejong’s Expected Film Award: Dream Palace
Achievement Award: Jang Mi Hee
Best Series Actress: Han Hyo Joo for Moving
Best Series Actor: Choi Min Sik for Casino
Best Series Director: Kang Yoon Sung for Casino
Best Series: Disney+ for Moving
Best Documentary: Yang Young Hi for Soup and Ideology
Best Costume: Yoon Jung Hee for Killing Romance
Best Art Direction: Jo Hwa Sung/Choi Hyun Suk for Concrete Utopia
Best Sound Mixing: Kim Suk Won for Concrete Utopia
Best Editing: Kim Sun Mi for The Night Owl
Best Visual Effects: Eun Jae Hyun for Concrete Utopia’s VFX
Best Screenplay: Hyun Gyu Jin/Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl
Best Score: Dalpalan for Phantom
Best Cinematography: Choi Young Hwan for Smugglers
