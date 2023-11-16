Kim Seon Ho, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Jung Se, and more triumph at 59th Grand Bell Awards; Full winner list inside

Kim Seon Ho, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Jung Se, and a group of other talented individuals were honored as luminaries of the Korean film industry during the 59th Grand Bell Awards. This dazzling occasion, dedicated to acknowledging remarkable achievements in cinema, spotlighted their exceptional contributions and stellar performances that have significantly enriched the Korean film scene.

59th Grand Bell Awards announces its winners

On the 15th of November, the 59th Grand Bell Awards unfolded at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, marking a significant moment in the Korean film industry. This distinguished event, renowned as the Daejong Film Awards, is meticulously organized by The Motion Pictures Association of Korea. The Gyeonggi Arts Center served as a fitting backdrop for the celebration, where luminaries of the film world gathered to acknowledge and honor outstanding achievements in Korean cinema. The Grand Bell Awards, with its long-standing tradition, continues to play a pivotal role in recognizing and promoting excellence within the dynamic realm of Korean filmmaking.

Here are the winners of the 59th Grand Bell Awards

Concrete Utopia secured the highest number of awards during the award ceremony, claiming victories in categories such as Best Film, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Art Direction, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects.

Take a look at the comprehensive list of winners provided below!

Best Film: Concrete Utopia

Best Director: Ryoo Seung Wan for Smugglers

Best Actress: Kim Seo Hyung for Greenhouse

Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young for Concrete Utopia

Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung Se for Cobweb

Best New Actress: Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee

Best New Actor: Kim Seon Ho for The Childe

Best New Director: Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl

Daejong’s Expected Actor Award: Jung Sung Hwa for Hero

Daejong’s Expected Director Award: Park Jae Bum for Mother Land

Daejong’s Expected Film Award: Dream Palace

Achievement Award: Jang Mi Hee

Best Series Actress: Han Hyo Joo for Moving

Best Series Actor: Choi Min Sik for Casino

Best Series Director: Kang Yoon Sung for Casino

Best Series: Disney+ for Moving

Best Documentary: Yang Young Hi for Soup and Ideology

Best Costume: Yoon Jung Hee for Killing Romance

Advertisement

Best Art Direction: Jo Hwa Sung/Choi Hyun Suk for Concrete Utopia

Best Sound Mixing: Kim Suk Won for Concrete Utopia

Best Editing: Kim Sun Mi for The Night Owl

Best Visual Effects: Eun Jae Hyun for Concrete Utopia’s VFX

Best Screenplay: Hyun Gyu Jin/Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl

Best Score: Dalpalan for Phantom

Best Cinematography: Choi Young Hwan for Smugglers

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From My Demon to Welcome to Samdalri; Pick best upcoming rom-com K-drama