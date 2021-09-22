Kim Seon Ho, Jo Jung Suk and Shin Min Ah take over top brand value rankings for TV drama stars in September

Actor Kim Seon Ho demonstrated his brand power by earning a total of 5,551,730 points, taking over top brand value rankings for TV drama stars in September! Jo Jung Suk, one of the lead stars of 'Hospital Playlist 2', came in second place with 4,461,798 points. Kim Seon Ho's 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' co-star Shin Min Ah ranked third on the list.

'The Penthouse' fame Kim So Yeon came in fourth, followed by Jeon Mi Do at the fifth spot, 'Nevertheless' stars Song Kang and Han So Hee ranked sixth and seventh. Lee Ji Ah ranked eighth, Ahn Hyo Seop ranked ninth and Jung Kyung Ho rounded up the list at the tenth spot. For those unversed, The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 21 to September 21.

Meanwhile, it will be safe to say that Kim Seon Ho is the "most in-demand" actor in the business right now! The 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star is in discussion to feature in the film 'Dog Days' alongside Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung and Kim Yun Jin. Besides that, he will be starring in the upcoming film '2 O’Clock Date' opposite Girls' Generation's YoonA and he has also received the casting offer for Park Hoon Jung's 'Sad Tropics' and is positively considering the idea to star in the film.

More Kim Seon Ho content, yes, please!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hometown ChaChaCha: Ep 7 & 8 RECAP: Is there a new threat looming large on Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah?

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.