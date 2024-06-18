Kim Seon Ho, Jo Yoon Soo, Cha Seung Won starrer action thriller The Tyrant confirms 2024 2nd half premiere

Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, Jo Yoon Soo, and Kim Kang Woo’s new action thriller drama The Tyrant is all set for its premiere. According to updates, the much-awaited release is confirmed to take place in the 2nd half of 2024. The news was first published on Korean sites.

The Tyrant starring Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, and more to premiere soon

More about The Tyrant

On March 6, Disney+ Korea officially announced The Tyrant as part of their 2024 lineup.

The action thriller promises to weave an interesting plot combined with other fictional elements. The narrative revolves around a team of people who pursue a biological weapon created in the Tyrant program, as it goes missing while being delivered.

Kim Seon Ho, known for The Childe (2023), Start-Up (2020), and more works will take on the role of Choi Gook Jung, a bureau director from a government agency, who unofficially supervises the Tyrant program.

Our Blues actor Cha Seung Won embodies the character of Lim Sang, a former agent with the task of getting rid of people associated with the biological program.

Kim Kang Woo, known for Wonderful World (2024) transforms into Paul, a foreign intelligence company agent who works against the Tyrant program. His goal is to get rid of the last sample of the biological weapon.

The Juvenile Justice actress Jo Yoon Soo stepped into the shoes of Chae Ja Gyeong, a woman who infiltrates the system with hostile intentions.

The Tyrant is being helmed by Park Hoon Jung, a visionary director celebrated for his acclaimed previous works like I Saw the Devil (2010), The Childe (2023), The Witch: Part 2. The Other One (2022), Night in Paradise (2021), and more.

In addition, this action thriller series is considered a spin-off of the director’s popular The Witch anthology. The project is being produced by Studio & New and Film History Geumwol. According to reports the filming schedule commenced in January 2023 and concluded 4 months later in April.

