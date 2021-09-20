Kim Seon Ho joins Youn Yuh Jung and Kim Yun Jin in the upcoming omnibus film ‘Dog Days’

According to the film industry on the 20th, Kim Seon Ho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Kim Yun Jin recently decided to appear in the movie 'Dog Days' and are discussing the details. 'Dog Days' is an omnibus film that tells the story of people of all kinds growing up like pets. Director Kim Deok Min, in charge of directing, has built up his skills by participating as an assistant director in a number of works at JK Film.

It is said that Youn Yuh Jung and Kim Yun Jin decided to appear in the film because of their trust in the production company JK Film and their relationship with director Kim Deok Min. It is reported that Kim Seon Ho made the decision to join with expectations for senior actors such as 'Dog Days' planning, JK Film, and Yoon Yuh Jung and Kim Yun Jin.

Kim Seon Ho has been active in TV dramas such as 'The Strongest Deliveryman' and 'Catch the Ghost' and entertainment programs such as '1 Night 2 Days Season 4', but has never appeared in a movie. After that, Kim Seon Ho made his screen debut with director Park Hoon Jung's 'Sad Tropical', followed by 'Exit' and decided to play a romantic comedy with Im Yoona in '2 O'clock Date' directed by Lee Sang Geun, followed by 'Dog Days'. From noir, omnibus human drama, to romantic comedy, various colors are displayed on the screen.

When Kim Seon Ho finishes the currently filming tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', he will start filming for 'Sad Tropical' in November. After January next year

Yoon Yuh Jung is expected to take a break and join 'Dog Days' after continuing her career as Korea's first Academy Award winner, such as leaving to attend the Academy Museum in Los Angeles in the second half of this year. Kim Yun Jin is reviewing the release of the movie 'Confession' with So Ji Sub early next year, so it seems like he will have a busy day with filming for the movie and 'Dog Days'. Meanwhile, 'Dog Days' plans to start principal filming from the end of December this year to the beginning of January next year after finishing pre-production and major casting work.

