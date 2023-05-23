Kim Seon Ho, Kang Taejoo, Kim Kangwoo and Go Ara star in character posters for upcoming film The Childe

The film 'The Childe', which will show the pitch of exciting pursue activity in auditoriums this mid year, has delivered 4 kinds of character banners brimming with pressure. ' The Childe' is a story where a baffling man 'Aristocrat' and different powers with various objectives show up before 'Marco', a fighter who meanders around unlawful arenas in the Philippines, and seeks after franticness.

The character posters:

This time, a character poster featuring boxer Marco (Kang Taejoo), who became everyone's target overnight, and three people who are intertwined with Marco and have distinct stories draws attention. The reproduction of "Who are you? What's the point of this?" In addition to the scarred face of Marco, whose swelling has not subsided, the character's hopeless situation of being targeted by various forces without knowing why, as well as his struggle to survive, piques interest in the story's development. Then Kim Seon Ho's 'The Nobleman,' who is making a mess around 'Marco,' catches the attention with his relaxed smile. The images of "The Nobleman" and the line "I've never missed a target so far" convey a sense of bloody madness and hint at the cruel side he will show. The life-filled eyes of 'Isa Han' (Kim Kangwoo), a second-age combination who tenaciously seeks after 'Marco', and the duplicate that expresses "Hop in a crisscross, it’ll make it fun to catch you" It makes us look forward to Isa Han’s performance. Last but not least, "I'm just doing my job, why?" and the mysterious expression of Yunju, played by Go Ara, who accidentally reunited with Marco in Korea following the Philippines. It stimulates interest in the personality of the show and elevates the degree of submersion in the film.

The Childe:

The movie world is paying attention to Kang Taejoo, an ambitious newcomer who is known to have been cast in the movie 'The Son of a Son (Director Park Hoon Jung)' after breaking through the competition rate of 1:1 in the 1980s. Kang Taejoo draws attention as a rookie who was chosen by director Park Hoon Jung following Kim Da Mi and Cynthia in the 'Witch' series. After three rounds of auditions, he was cast for the role of Marco, and he practiced endlessly until he spoke English like his mother tongue for the role of a boxer who came to Korea from the Philippines.

