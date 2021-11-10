Kim Seon Ho leads the popularity category for the '2021 Asia Artist Awards'

The tide is slowly, steadily and positively turning in Kim Seon Ho's favour and his fans couldn't be happier about it! The talented and versatile actor who catapulted to stardom with his heartfelt performance as Han Ji Pyeong in tvN drama's 'Start Up', rose the ranks yet again with the healing romantic-comedy-drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', which concluded in October this year.

However, immediately after the conclusion of the drama, the actor was embroiled in a nasty controversy, when his ex-girlfriend accused him of asking her to abort their unborn child under the false pretence of marriage. Subsequently, the actor was dropped from major upcoming films and TV shows, including the popular variety show '2 Days and 1 Night'. Things took a different turn when it was proven that all allegations levied against Kim Seon Ho weren't exactly true, in an exclusive revelation by the Korean publication 'Dispatch'.

Soon after that, the public opinion started favouring Kim Seon Ho more and brands started reinstating him in advertising campaigns. Also, despite the recent controversy involving his ex-girlfriend, Kim Seon Ho is in the running for the top spot for the 'Popularity Award' at the upcoming '2021 Asia Artists Awards'. According to the '2021 Asia Artist Awards' 'Live Popularity Award' voting boards, he's currently at the number 1 spot in the actor's category with over 530,000 votes. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is in the second spot with over 444,000 votes.

At the '2020 Asia Artist Awards', Kim Seon Ho picked up the 'Emotive Award'. However, fans are uncertain as to whether the actor will make his first public appearance at the awards ceremony considering his controversy. The '2021 Asia Artist Awards' is scheduled for December 2 at the KBS Arena Hall, hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young. The annual ceremony is organized by Star News and Star Continent and honours both actors and singers across Asia. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

