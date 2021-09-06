Kim Seon Ho to make his big screen debut with Park Hoon Jung's 'Sad Tropics'? Find out

Seonhadas, we have great news! On September 6, it is reported that Kim Seon Ho has received the casting offer for Park Hoon Jung's 'Sad Tropics' and is in the middle of coordinating the details. In response to the news, SALT Entertainment clarified that Kim Seon Ho is positively reviewing the casting offer.

'Sad Tropics' is a story about a man who has a Korean father and a Filipino mother. He dreams of becoming a boxer and comes to Korea to find his father who abandoned him. In the process, he meets bad guys and experiences various situations. The film will be directed by producing director (PD) Park Hoon Jung, who produced hit films like 'New World,' 'V.I.P,' and 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion.'

If Kim Seon Ho decides to accept this offer, this will be his first movie. He is currently starring in tvN's charming romantic-comedy-drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,' and he is also a fixed cast member on '2 Days & 1 Night.' Kim Seon Ho intends to wrap up shooting his current drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' sometime in October to November and start filming the 'Sad Tropics' without taking a break. Director Park Hoon Jung and his production staff are still looking for another main character. 'Sad Tropics' aims to start production at the end of this November.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho tops the list for most buzzworthy drama actors; 'Hospital Playlist 2' continues its supreme reign

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.