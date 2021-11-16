'Kim Seon Ho Most Popular Actor' trends as the actor snags 2 categories at '2021 Asia Artist Awards'

The talented actor showed off his immense popularity amongst fans as he bagged two categories at 2021 Asia Artist Awards. First, the U+IDOL Live Popularity Award and secondly the AAA RET Popularity Award, both are 100 percent fan-voted categories. Kim Seon Ho remains unbeatable at AAA RET Popularity Award polls after garnering over 1,787,000 votes.

GOT7's Jinyoung came in at second with 1,430,856. Finally, NCT's Doyoung rounded off at the third place with 194,749 votes. With another milestone under his belt, fans virtually cheered for the 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star with the hashtag 'Kim Seon Ho Most Popular Actor'. This is not the first time that Kim Seon Ho won the fan voting. The actor currently has four popularity awards under his name, which includes the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, KBS Most Popular Entertainer for '2 Days & 1 Night (2D1N)' and his two recent AAA 2021 U+IDOL Live Popularity Award and AAA RET Popularity Male Actor, which he won in one year!

The talented actor has maintained a studied silence ever since his controversy broke out, almost a month back. While, the public opinion seems to be turning more favourable towards him, it is left to be seen whether the actor will make an appearance at the '2021 Asia Artist Awards.' Fans are looking forward to watching the star accept an award in person, however, so far there is no confirmation from his side.

The '2021 Asia Artist Awards' is scheduled for December 2 at the KBS Arena Hall, hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young. The annual ceremony is organized by Star News and Star Continent and honours both actors and singers across Asia. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

