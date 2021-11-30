Kim Seon Ho to not attend the 2021 Asia Artist Awards? Agency responds

On the list of the attendees for the 2021 Asia Artist Awards, actor Kim Seon Ho’s name cannot be spotted amongst the confirmed ones. This has prompted people to suspect that the actor will not attend the award show. However, an official from his label has refuted the suspicions and said that nothing has been decided so far.

As revealed on November 30, SALT Entertainment seems to be having an in-depth discussion regarding Kim Seon Ho’s attendance. The actor has already won the 'RET Popularity Award' and 'U+Idol Live Popularity Award' at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards. He led the polls for the awards as soon as they began.

The agency has mentioned that their hesitancy towards his attendance is due to the fact that it may still be too early for the actor to make a public appearance even if the feelings of the public towards Kim Seon Ho may have changed.

The artists confirmed to attend the award show are Yoo Ah In, Lee Seung Gi, Na In Woo, Sung Hoon and Han So Hee among others.

Kim Seon Ho’s rise as an actor has continued to baffle many and so did his momentary fall after his ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting and more. Since then, multiple revelations have been made in support of the actor hinting at his innocence, causing the tides to turn in his favor once again.

Kim Seon Ho is set to appear for the script reading for his upcoming movie ‘Sad Tropics’ alongside Go Ara on December 3 while the 2021 Asia Artist Awards are scheduled for December 2.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Sang Yi, Kim Seon Ho & more feature on Shin Min Ah’s goodbye to ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’