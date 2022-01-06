Kim Seon Ho to not sign new projects in 2022?

It may have been a couple of months since the raging controversy surrounding Kim Seon Ho broke out, but it seems like the repercussions continue to reverberate in the actor's life! According to insiders, actor Kim Seon Ho has decided to decline all new projects in 2022. Fans are aware that, Kim Seon Ho had to depart from all his signed projects in late 2021, except his debut film 'Sad Tropics'.

Over time, the controversy cooled down and the general public too softened their stance towards him and welcomed him back. Industry insiders assumed that Kim Seon Ho would sign on fresh new projects once the controversy was over, however that doesn't seem to be the case. According to recent sources, Kim Seon Ho will not be taking on any new projects in 2022 except for any schedules related to the promotion of his film, 'Sad Tropics'. Insiders claimed that the actor is currently declining offers for various acting roles as well as endorsement model deals, overseas fan meeting offers, etc.

It can be said that the 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' actor must have been deeply affected by the raging controversy and hence wants to lay low for the time being, before he feels ready to dive further in his career. Kim Seon Ho's 'Sad Tropics' is directed by Park Hoon Jung of 'New World' and 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion'. Born to a Korean father and Filipino mother, the story revolves around the protagonist who dreams of becoming a professional boxer but his quest to find his estranged father brings him to South Korea. Go Ara, Kang Tae Joo and Kim Kang Woo will be playing pivotal roles as well. There is no clarity on what role Kim Seon Ho is playing yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

