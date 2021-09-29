Kim Seon Ho, Park Hyung Sik, Shin Hyun Been & more announced as presenters for ‘2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS’

A glitzy lineup has been announced for the ‘2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS’ as multiple actors take up the roles of being presenters. On September 29, the award show revealed the actors that will take part in the show to declare the winners.

Actor Kim Seon Ho, who has caught the attention of fans for his role as Hong Du Shik in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’, will be joining Kim So Yeon who has helmed the makjang series ‘The Penthouse’. ‘Hospital Playlist’ fame Shin Hyun Been and Park Hyung Sik who will soon return to the dramaland after completing his military service with the drama ‘Happiness’ along with ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Gong Myung have also been revealed as presenters.

Further, ‘Youth of May’ and ‘Sweet Home’ pair Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si are slated to join Nam Ji Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop of ‘The Witch’s Diner’. Esom from ‘Taxi Driver’ and Nam Ji Hyun with Chae Jong Hyeop from drama ‘Revolutionary Sisters’ are a part of the awards night.

Actor Na In Woo who is set to appear in the drama ‘Jinx’s Lover’ while actor Park Hae Jin whose ‘Showtime From Now’ will premiere in the first half of 2022 will join in for a fun filled event.

Previously, BTS, Kang Daniel, SEVENTEEN, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, Super Junior CRAVITY, Weeekly, ASTRO, ENHYPEN, STAYC and Hwang Chi Yeul have confirmed their attendance for ‘2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS’ that will take place on October 2 at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST) with the red carpet at 5 PM KST.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Se Young tells the sorrowful tale of a King’s court ladies in ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ teaser

Which actor are you looking forward to spot at the awards show? Let us know below.