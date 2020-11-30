Kim Seon Ho REACTS to rumours of him leaving 2 Days & 1 Night S4: I’m going to hang on until the bitter end

Start Up alum Kim Seon Ho recently reacted to rumours of him leaving his variety show 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, after skyrocketing popularity.

On the November 29 episode of KBS’s 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, the cast continued their new favourite occupation of teasing Kim Seon Ho about his skyrocketing popularity. Kim Jong Min first brought up the subject and said via Soompi, “Our Seon Ho is no joke these days. There’s so much talk about him online.” Ravi said, “Two weeks ago, Kim Seon Ho surpassed the great Ravi in the number of Instagram followers.” The 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4 production staff went on to show that Kim Seon Ho’s follower count had been in the 600,000s before his current drama, tvN’s Start-Up, began airing. A couple of weeks after the drama premiered, his follower count rose to over a million. Less than a month later, he had over 2.4 million followers on Instagram. (His current follower count is over 2.6 million.)

Kim Jong Min repeated, “Kim Seon Ho is crazy these days,” but Kim Seon Ho said modestly, “It’s thanks to our lead actors [Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk], who are Hallyu stars. I think that their support helped a lot.” But Kim Seon Ho added, “More importantly, when we did the psych evaluation three weeks ago, I showed signs of tears, right?” At the time, Kim Seon Ho had shared his concerns about his inner conflict and how he couldn’t stop overthinking what he was doing.

Ravi jumped on this topic and said, “Was it all fake? Did you know you were going to be a big hit and you cried to make it all more dramatic?” Nonplussed, Kim Seon Ho said, “You think that I did that? That I planned it all?” DinDin commented, “That was before his drama began airing. I wonder what his drawing would look like now. It probably changed a lot.”

Kim Seon Ho said in exasperation, “They’re just ripping me apart this early in the morning. I didn’t bring this topic up for this. I was going to say something emotional.” As DinDin and Ravi continued to tease him, he exclaimed, “Let me talk!” (Ravi and DinDin then took this chance to tease him by saying that Kim Seon Ho used to never get mad.)

Moon Se Yoon said, “How people change… He was just what he was when he first joined ‘2 Days & 1 Night Season 4.” Ignoring them all, Kim Seon Ho addressed the audience and said, “Thank you to all the people who expressed concern and comfort after I cried on the show. I read all the comments that you wrote.” The members then started to cause chaos by asking if this was a Kim Seon Ho special and whether he intended to run the show solo from now on. Kim Seon Ho said, “I actually cried again while reading the comments. And before that episode, there were a lot of comments asking me not to leave the show.” Ravi observed, “Because they were worried you might be too tired from doing both dramas and variety shows.” But DinDin asked, “Are you laying the groundwork to leave this show later?” Kim Seon Ho then vowed, “I’m going to outlast all these people here. I’m going to hang on until the bitter end and never let this go,” to the satisfaction of the production staff.

