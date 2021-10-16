Kim Seon Ho is ready to tell Shin Min Ah the truth about his past in new stills from 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

We have almost reached the end of tvN's healing drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' and we aren't ready to bid adieu to this charming drama! A remake of the film 'Mr. Hong,' 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is a romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.

Episode 14 ends with PD Ji Sung Hyun's director Do Ha accusing Hong Doo Sik of causing his ageing father harm in the past. Hong Doo Sik sits on the ground unmoved and deeply affected as Yoon Hye Jin, Ji Sung Hyun and Gongjin's townies look at the turn of events, shell shocked. Newly released stills depict Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik locked in a serious atmosphere. His eyes are sad and sunken as Yoon Hye Jin sits beside him, her face covered with shock and hurt.

Yoon Hye Jin tries to comfort him but Hong Doo Sik, who is sitting on the couch hugging his legs is still struggling, hinting that he has gone through unimaginable hardships. Not the circumstances he would have imagined but Hong Doo Sik finally decides to confess the truth about his traumatic past to Yoon Hye Jin.

You can check out the stills below:

The production team of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' commented that the detailed acting of Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho, who perfectly immersed themselves into their characters, will make audiences tear up. This crisis will lead to an interesting development in a ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ style. Episode 15 of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' airs on October 16 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Sang Yi will lend his vocals to the song 'I Wish You Be Happy' for Hometown ChaChaCha's final OST

Are you excited to watch the final episode? Share your thoughts on Pinkvilla in the comments below.