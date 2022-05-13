Kim Seon Ho to return to official activities with theatre play in July?

Actor Kim Seon Ho will be resuming his official activities soon as announced on May 13. It has been noted that the actor has been cast for a role in an upcoming theatre play called ‘Touching the Void’. Based on the story of famous mountaineers, Joe Simpson and Simon Yates, the real life adaptation will be his return to theatre plays after about a year and a half following play ‘Ice’ in July of last year.

‘Touching the Void’ stars actors Shin Sung Min, Lee Hwi Jong, Oh Jung Taek and Jung Hwan where they will take over the inspirational and immensely triumphant climb of the west face of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes in 1985. The play is expected to open on July 8.

Kim Seon Ho, who began his entertainment career with theatre acting, will be returning to his roots following a brief hiatus from the industry that began late last year. Following his immensely successful portrayal as Han Ji Pyeong in ‘Start-Up’ in 2020, the actor was offered the role of Hong Du Sik in drama ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ that skyrocketed his fame. After the airing of the drama complete, a controversy arose causing him to being dropped from his ongoing projects including his position as a cast member for ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ and his lead role in movie ‘2 O’Clock Date’ and ‘Dog Days’. His only continued project was his movie debut with ‘Sad Tropics’. Awaiting fans are exceptionally excited for the actor’s return.

The actor made his social media return on May 8 this year with a note to his fans on the occasion of his 36th birthday. He also made a public appearance while visiting Thailand and was showered with love and support from multiple fans. Are you looking forward to his return?

