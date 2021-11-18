Kim Seon Ho to return to script sessions, shoots & more? Agency responds

Kim Seon Ho seems to be gearing up for his return to the entertainment industry. According to reports, the actor will be taking part in the script reading session for the film ‘Sad Tropics’ that is scheduled for December 3. SALT Entertainment has confirmed the same. Go Ara has reportedly been confirmed as the female lead in the movie.

An official from the actor’s agency said, “The script reading for actor Kim Seon Ho's 'Sad Tropical' will be held on December 3.” He also added, "Other schedules are being discussed with the production company and investment distributor." Taking this as an important step in the actor’s career, the agency further said, "He will work hard to prepare for the opportunity he has been given."

‘Sad Tropics’ is one of the 3 films that the ’Start Up’ actor was supposed to be a part of, the other two being ‘Dog Days’ and '2 O'Clock Date' that have decided to change their cast. This follows the viral controversy that Kim Seon Ho became a part of after his ex-girlfriend shared an anonymous post alleging gaslighting and false marriage claims on the actor. Since then, multiple reports have been filed hinting at Kim Seon Ho’s innocence in the matter resulting in the return of his ads and other promotional activities.

This will also be his first appearance in over a month as his wrap-up interview for ‘Hometown ChaChaCha’ was cancelled and he was dropped from KBS’ variety show ‘2 Days & 1 Night’.

