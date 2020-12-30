Kim Seon Ho REVEALS he loved working with his Start Up co star Kim Hae Sook: She is an amazing actress

In a recent interview, Kim Seon-ho spoke candidly about his positive working experience with Kim Hae-sook in Start-Up as the two had many emotional sequences in the popular tvN drama.

For the ones who watched and loved Start-Up, most of them would unanimously agree that the best equation in the popular tvN drama was shared between Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho) and Choi Won-deok aka halmeoni (Kim Hae-sook). It was their emotional sequences together which tugged at fans' heartstrings and elevated Ji-pyeong as much more than just a second lead syndrome.

During an interview with Forbes, Seon-ho discussed his process of shooting for his first scene with Hae-sook which was the emotional reunion between Ji-pyeong and halmeoni after years. About the tear-jerking sequence and whether it was difficult to film given the emotional gravitas of the moment, the 34-year-old actor confessed that rather than saying it was a difficult scene to film, he would say that it made him contemplate a lot. Seon-ho thought in detail about how he could accurately portray the relationship between halmeoni and Ji-pyeong. Furthermore, praising his Start-Up co-star, Seon-ho gushed, "I loved working with my senior, actress Kim Hae-sook, as she is an amazing actress who was able to truly depict the character of Won-deok through her acting."

ALT TXT: Anatomy of a K drama Scene: How Kim Seon Ho, halmeoni's finale moment cemented the duo as Start Up's best part

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Seon-ho reiterated that while he thinks it could have been good if Ji-pyeong ended up with Seo Dal-mi (Suzy), it was fate that played a big role in bringing Dal-mi and Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) together and hence he doesn't feel it was unfortunate for his beloved character.

