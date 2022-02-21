Kim Seon Ho’s agency issues notice against impersonation and false reports

Actor Kim Seon Ho’s agency released a statement warning netizens of an Instagram account impersonating the artist and sending DMs (Direct Message) to fans. False reports of sightings and eye witnesses have been brought to their attention.

While the statement itself does not mention the name of Kim Seon Ho, fans have previously voiced concern over accounts pretending to be the ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ actor. It also includes how false information is being spread about his whereabouts, groundless rumours and more. The agency has asked the fans to practice caution as well as report any such occurrences to their official email.

Read SALT Entertainment’s notice below.

“Hello, this is SALT Entertainment.

Recently, there have been reports of cases of dissemination of false information by opening an SNS account and other activities impersonating our actor, through manipulated DMs (direct message) and fake eyewitness reports.

It is unfortunate that there are cases where distorted facts are being spread. Please take caution to avoid any damage from this.

We are accepting relevant information in regards to this, so please send it to SALT Entertainment's official email address (salt_ent@naver.com). Thank you.”

Ever since the immensely viral controversy regarding Kim Seon Ho broke out at the end of last year, fake accounts and false information has been rampant regarding his next steps, behaviour and sightings. The actor’s relationship has been the point of discussion for netizens who have blown it out of proportion while his fans continue to rally for his innocence in the matter.

Kim Seon Ho decided to go ahead with his movie debut in ‘Sad Tropics’ and is reportedly currently shooting for the same.

