Kim Seon Ho’s relationship timeline REVEALED after ex girlfriend controversy: REPORT

New details about actor Kim Seon Ho’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend have been revealed. On October 26, media outlet Dispatch released a detailed breakdown of the things that have been hidden from the eyes of the viewers regarding Kim Seon Ho’s side. It has been reported that the former weather broadcaster has been lying about the said gaslighting that she had apparently been subjected to.

It was reported that Kim Seon Ho and Ms. Choi met in 2019 and began dating in March 2020. Kim Seon Ho did not know about her divorce and is said to have been flustered but continued with the relationship because of his deep feelings towards the woman. As per the report, Ms. Choi wanted to keep their relationship under wraps. She is said to have lied about her whereabouts and more to Kim Seon Ho who, on consultation with a friend, decided to forgive her.

Regarding the pregnancy, Ms. Choi is said to have gotten pregnant in July 2020. A friend of Kim Seon Ho reportedly revealed that the actor was happy about the news of the baby and considered it as a blessing. After serious discussions, the parties decided to let go of the baby.

Kim Seon Ho is said to have cooked seaweed soup for two weeks after the abortion. The actor has previously mentioned the recipe on an episode of ‘2 Days & 1 Night’, the show which he has since been dropped from.

Kim Seon Ho had apparently introduced Ms. Choi to his parents as his girlfriend, though left out the fact about her divorce. The two are said to have continued to date even after the abortion. Another friend of the actor has reportedly said that Kim Seon Ho was having a hard time because of the situation.

As reported, there was involvement of harassment from Ms. Choi’s ex-husband’s relatives, where threats and gangsters were also a part of the equation. Kim Seon Ho is said to have been supportive of his then-girlfriend by buying her luxury goods and a dog to keep her company after the abortion. According to the report, the two broke up in May 2021, 10 months after letting go of the baby.

Kim Seon Ho’s agency SALT Entertainment has shared no comments in regards to the reports while the woman in question has set her Instagram to private.

