Kim Seon Ho, Seo In Guk, Lee Jae Wook and more confirmed to make AAA appearances

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards are set to return offline once again. Scheduled for December 13 at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, the AAA will be yet another star studded affair bringing together the many aspects of entertainment, the acting, singing, dancing elements. On October 19, the first lineup of presenters were revealed.

2022 AAA attendees

Kim Seon Ho, Seo In Guk, Hwang Minhyun, Lee Jae Wook, and Kang Daniel, were revealed as the first set of people confirmed to be attending the awards show. Super Junior member Leeteuk and IVE member Jang Won Young were confirmed as the main hosts for the 2022 AAA, resuming their roles for the second year. After the main ceremony, 2022 AAA AFTER STAGE which is a gala will be held at the same venue. Hwang Minhyun and former IZ*ONE member Yabuki Nako will lead the show on December 14.