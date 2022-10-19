Kim Seon Ho, Seo In Guk, Lee Jae Wook and more confirmed to make AAA appearances
Super Junior’s Leeteuk and IVE’s Jang Won Young are set to return as hosts.
The 2022 Asia Artist Awards are set to return offline once again. Scheduled for December 13 at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, the AAA will be yet another star studded affair bringing together the many aspects of entertainment, the acting, singing, dancing elements. On October 19, the first lineup of presenters were revealed.
2022 AAA attendees
Kim Seon Ho, Seo In Guk, Hwang Minhyun, Lee Jae Wook, and Kang Daniel, were revealed as the first set of people confirmed to be attending the awards show. Super Junior member Leeteuk and IVE member Jang Won Young were confirmed as the main hosts for the 2022 AAA, resuming their roles for the second year. After the main ceremony, 2022 AAA AFTER STAGE which is a gala will be held at the same venue. Hwang Minhyun and former IZ*ONE member Yabuki Nako will lead the show on December 14.
Kim Seon Ho
This is actor Kim Seon Ho’s first award attendance confirmed since last year, following his controversy. He resumed his activities as a musical actor for the musical ‘Touching the Void’, for which he donated all his fees to Typhoon victims. Following this, he is set to make his film debut in the upcoming movie ‘Sad Tropics’ with Director Park Hoon Jung. Earlier today, it was also revealed that the actor will return for another appearance in Director Park Hoon Jung’s movie ‘Tyrant’. Moreover, it was also reported that Kim Seon Ho has been approached for his return to the small screen with a historical drama. ‘Hash’s Shinru’ is the story between a King who is a genius scientist and Hae Ru, a woman who is able to see the future.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Start-Up: 3 reasons why the Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho starrer was superhit