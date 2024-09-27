Kim Seon Ho shares behind-the-scenes from Can This Love Be Translated filming in Canada co-starring Go Yoon Jung; SEE

Kim Seon Ho was spotted shooting for his upcoming project Can This Love Be Translated in Canada. The actor shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse. Go Yoon Jung takes on the lead role along with him. Fans eagerly await the release of the romance comedy as the talented cast and crew tie up for this drama. The hype surrounding this romance comedy is particularly high since it has been written by the Hong Sisters who are known for hits Hotel Del Luna.

On September 26, Kim Seon Ho shared his picture on Weverse which was clicked during the filming of Can This Love Be Translated. As for the caption, the actor wrote, 'I am in Canada now. Went for a walk in the park before I went to shoot. Let's always be happy wherever you are!' Kim Seon Ho is known for dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Start Up. Go Yoon Jung has impressed with shows like Alchemy of Souls and Moving.

Can This Love Be Translated will be streaming on Netflix and is scheduled to premiere soon. Kim Seon Ho, Go Yoon Jung, Sota Fukushi, Lee Edam, and Choi Woo Sung take on the main roles in the drama.

Hong Sisters, who are known for writing hit dramas like Hotel Del Luna, Alchemy of Souls, Master's Sun, and many more, have penned down the project. Additionally, it has been directed by Yoo Young Eun who also worked on Bloody Heart.

Can This Love Be Translated tells the story of two people with very different love languages, which leads to misunderstandings and frustrations. Kim Seon Ho takes on the role of a polyglot interpreter and Go Yoon Jung appears as a successful actress. Their professional chemistry takes an unpredictable turn.

Anticipation for the romance comedy runs high as the star cast and the crew come together for this project.

