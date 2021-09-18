Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah are all smiles at each other in preview for upcoming episode of 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

It is Saturday and for fans of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', it is a brand new episode day! The charming rom-com drama has become viewers' favourite comfort watch and we simply, cannot get enough of it! So far, we have seen the feisty Dr Yoon Hye Jin move to the quaint little seaside village of Gongjin after an altercation with her senior. She sets up a dental clinic in partnership with her best friend and roommate. Yoon Hye Jin isn't particularly liked by the villagers but Hong Doo Sik, the village's handyman always comes to her rescue.

One night in a brief moment of vulnerability she kisses him. The townies of Gongjin gossip about their "romance" and Yoon Hye Jin denies it saying Hong Doo Sik isn't of her social status! Hye Jin's old friend and variety show PD Ji Sung Hyun arrives in Gongjin to film his new variety drama. He runs into Yoon Hye Jin who is shocked to meet him after years, leaving Hong Doo Sik feeling jealous!

In the latest stills from the drama, Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik are all smiles at each other as they do regular chores together! New stills show Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik doing the laundry together. They march all over the laundry in a big basin with their bare feet, wring water out of the wet blankets, and hang them out to dry them.

It is noteworthy that, Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik are in complete harmony with their couple outfits. They’re both wearing white tops with colourful, floral pants. The two characters smile so brightly that their dimples show! It seems like more heart-fluttering moments are packed in tonight's episode!

You can check out stills below:

