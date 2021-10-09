Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah enjoy a swoon worthy weekend date in the upcoming telecast of 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

"La La La La Romantic Weekend"! Well, we tweaked the lyrics to Car, The Garden's 'Romantic Sunday', because with 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, our weekends have become more beautiful! The healing romantic-comedy-drama has been ruling over audiences' hearts since its premiere and with two more weeks left, it is indeed headed towards a wholesome finale.

In the previous episode of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', Hong Doo Sik melted viewers' hearts by preparing a surprise event for Yoon Hye Jin that ended in a romantic kiss by an outdoor fire. In the upcoming episode of the drama, Yoon Hye Jin will return the favour by throwing a surprise birthday party for Hong Doo Shik. In newly released stills from the episode, Yoon Hye Jin thoughtfully prepares a sweet surprise for her boyfriend, barely able to disguise her excitement and anticipation as she waits to see his reaction.

Not just that, the much-in-love couple will go on a golf date as the next thing to be ticked off from Yoon Hye Jin's bucket list! In the newly released stills, Hong Doo Sik and Yoon Hye Jin exude a different vibe with their golf apparel, and viewers won’t be able to take their eyes off their new style. Yoon Hye Jin looks dazzling as she doubles the charm in her amazing golf gear. On the other hand, Hong Doo Sik shows off his impressive posture, looking like a professional golfer. Previously, it was revealed that Hong Doo Sik is a master of all trades, it is now left to be seen if he can play golf as well or not.

You can check out the new stills from the drama below: