Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah get off on the wrong foot in the first episode preview of 'Hometown ChaChaCha'
If the first episode teaser is anything to go by, then Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) is like a fish out of water (pun intended) in the quaint, seaside village of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'! The charming, romantic-comedy drama is all set to premiere on August 28 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on tvN and Netflix simultaneously, and by the looks of it, it seems like an adventurous joyride.
After a series of teasers, trailers and character posters. We finally have the first episode preview of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' where Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) a dentist currently staying at Gongjin village gets off on the wrong foot with Hong Doo Shik (Kim Seon Ho) man of multiple talents but has no fixed-job. He wishes to help everyone around the village but at a price. In the brief preview of the first episode, we can see how Hong Doo Shik is almost annoyed with Yoon Hye Jin, who is like a fish out of water!
Hong Doo Shik returns her fancy heels as she finds herself completely lost in Gongjin village, opposite the hustle-bustle of Seoul's city life! Yoon Hye Jin tags along with Hong Doo Shik, realising he might be the only person who can understand her and the soft-hearted person Doo Shik is, helps her out as much as he can! Will this mismatched couple find love? Tune into 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' on August 28 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on tvN and Netflix.
You can watch the first episode preview here:
